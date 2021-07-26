DeFi cannot be fully regulated, Siam Commercial Bank president says By Cointelegraph

DeFi cannot be fully regulated, Siam Commercial Bank president says
Arak Sutivong, CEO of SCB 10X and the president of Siam Commercial Bank (OTC:) (SCB), has offered an insight into how one of the largest venture capital funds in Southeast Asia views the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) when it comes to the contentious question of regulation.
SCB 10X is the venture arm of SCB, Thailand’s oldest bank, and mostly focuses on investing in blockchain-based financial services, such as DeFi and digital assets.
