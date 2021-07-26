Czech government, CEZ to sign memorandum on EV battery plant

Article content

PRAGUE — The Czech government took a step closer on Monday to backing a new $2 billion-plus electric vehicle (EV) battery plant that is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs.

The government approved the text of a memorandum supporting the new plant that will be signed with majority state-owned utility CEZ, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said.

CTK news agency earlier said the memorandum should be signed on Tuesday. Citing a government document, it said investment in the initial phase of the plant, or so-called gigafactory, would total at least 52 billion crowns ($2.4 billion).