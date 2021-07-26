Cryptocurrency ’is a pure trading instrument,’ hedge fund CEO says By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency ’is a pure trading instrument,’ hedge fund CEO says
Not all hedge fund managers are sold on crypto as Man Group CEO Luke Ellis has compared cryptocurrencies to tulip bulbs.
Speaking to the Financial Times, Ellis remarked that the utility of crypto comes from its volatility, thus presenting the asset class as a viable trading opportunity. According to the CEO of the world’s largest publicly-traded hedge fund:
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.