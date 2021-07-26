Copper hits near 6-week peak on China floods, equities rout

Article content Copper hit its highest in nearly six weeks on Monday, as investors sold equities for more attractive assets, with prices further supported by supply worries and hopes of more metals’ demand for rebuilding infrastructure after floods in China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 1.1% to $9,620 a tonne by 0712 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.6% to $9,665 a tonne, its highest since June 16. The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.7% at 70,770 yuan ($10,914.39) a tonne, after hitting a June 15 high of 71,150 yuan a tonne earlier in the session.

Article content Chinese shares slumped as education and property sectors dropped on worries over heavy-handed government regulations, making commodities such as metals an attractive alternative investment. Floods in central China, especially in the industrial and transport hub city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, have raised supply concerns and demand for rebuilding damaged infrastructure, which will consume industrial metals. “Because of the crackdown in regulation… market switched away from equities to metals. So, ShFE fresh buying has been relentless,” said a Singapore-based trader, adding that metals benefit from reflation trade. “Market is also pricing in disruptions to output from Henan floods and demand for reconstruction,” the trader said.

Article content FUNDAMENTALS * ShFE nickel hit a five-month high at 146,870 yuan a tonne, aluminum reached its highest since May 19 of 19,750 yuan a tonne while lead fell 1.2% to 16,065 yuan a tonne. * LME nickel touched its highest since Feb. 25 at $19,645 a tonne, while tin fell 0.9% to $34,200 a tonne. * ShFE copper inventories fell to their lowest since Feb. 10 at 96,087 tonnes while the Yangshan copper premium rose to a 11-week high of $43 a tonne, indicating improving demand for imported metal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or ($1 = 6.4841 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M, Kim Coghill, Uttaresh.V and Louise Heavens)

