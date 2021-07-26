Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team joins fan token platform Socios By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
-
Socios, the blockchain-based platform which has tokenized many sports franchises worldwide, has partnered with the National Basketball Association’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a Monday announcement from blockchain-based sports platform Chiliz, Socios said its logo will be prominently featured on Cavaliers’ team jerseys for the upcoming season, scheduled to begin later this year. The platform also said it was currently in the review and development phase for “fan engagement elements” for the team, purportedly referring to tokens or digital collectibles.