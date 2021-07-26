China sell-off, virus woes drive Asian stocks lower

Most Asian equities fell and currencies

were subdued on Monday, as a drop in Chinese stocks and soaring

COVID-19 cases in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and

Thailand continued to weigh on sentiment.

Chinese shares slumped up to 2.5%, weighed by

losses in the property and education sectors. Shares in private

education firms were hit by worries over heavy-handed government

regulations after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core

school subjects and restricted foreign investment in the sector.

“The drop today in part is China-led,” said Mitul Kotecha,

chief emerging market Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.

“Asia has been underperforming in the recent weeks because

of the ongoing spread of the Delta variant and the markets are

reacting to growth concerns,” he added.

Equities in Manila fell as much as 2.3% to a

two-month low, leading losses in the Southeast Asia region, as

strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging

markets and into Wall Street.

Thailand posted a daily record number of coronavirus

infections for a second consecutive day, while Malaysia on

Sunday surpasssed 1 million total cases and remains under

lockdown.

Malaysia’s state news agency said the country will not

extend a national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1.

The peso, Singapore’s dollar and Indonesian

rupiah traded flat to 0.2% weaker as the greenback held

near its highest level since April ahead of the U.S. Federal

Reserve meeting.

The central bank will conclude its two-day policy review on

Wednesday, with market participants watching out for clues on

the timing of stimulus tapering.

Meanwhile, Indonesia on Sunday extended its COVID-19

restrictions by a week to Aug. 2 and said it would add more

intensive care units amid a rise in deaths.

Equities in Jakarta, however, were among the few

gainers in the region as technology stocks jumped.

Both, the South Korean won and stocks in the

country weakened ahead of second quarter gross domestic

product data due on Tuesday, as worries over rising COVID-19

cases at home took hold.

South Korea’s economy is likely to post its fastest

year-on-year growth in a decade in the second-quarter on

resilience in exports and investments, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

