BEIJING — China’s commerce ministry said on Monday it has extended anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on imports from the United States of polyphenylene ether, a polymer prized for its heat resistance and used in the automotive and electronics industries.

The anti-dumping probe has been extended until Feb. 3, 2022 and the anti-subsidy investigation has been extended until Feb. 14, 2022. (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Editing by Louise Heavens)