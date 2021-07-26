Chevron Foe Donziger Is Found Guilty of Criminal Contempt

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A disbarred lawyer who won an $8.6 billion judgment against Chevron Corp. over alleged contamination of the Amazon rainforest was found guilty of criminal contempt.

The former attorney, Steven Donziger, won the judgment against the energy company in 2011 from an Ecuadorian court on behalf of a group including indigenous people, supported in his crusade by celebrities including Roger Waters of Pink Floyd and the actor Susan Sarandon.

In a subsequent civil racketeering lawsuit Chevron filed against Donziger in the U.S., a federal judge found the award had been achieved through fraud and bribery and blocked Donziger and his clients from collecting it. Donziger denied the allegations.