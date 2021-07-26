Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.340015 by 00:20 (04:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 21.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $42.583752B, or 2.80% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.222583 to $1.340464 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.17%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.651379B or 1.83% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0211 to $1.3405 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 45.53% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,331.5 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.32% on the day.

was trading at $2,318.84 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.76%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $717.108451B or 47.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $270.451811B or 17.77% of the total cryptocurrency market value.