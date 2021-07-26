Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as

a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent

wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting

this week.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the

greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month

low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the

spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“The recuperation in investors’ spirits should curtail the

Canadian dollar’s downside potential, and at the same time put a

lid on the (U.S.) dollar,” analysts at Action Economics said in

a note.

The S&P 500 eked out another record closing high, while the

safe-haven U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major

currencies. Still, caution ahead the Fed interest rate decision

on Wednesday kept the market in check.

Oil settled 0.2% lower at $71.91 a barrel but copper

climbed to a 6-week high, with floods in top consumer

China sparking demand hopes at a time when inventories were

falling. Canada is a major exporter of both commodities.

The Canadian Consumer Price Index Report for June is set for

release on Wednesday. The data will include updated weights for

the basket of goods and services in the index, with shifts

including a higher weighting for the shelter component as

housing prices soar.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve. The 10-year rose 1.6 basis points to 1.223%,

after hitting last Tuesday a 5-month low at 1.104%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra

Maler)

