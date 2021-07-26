Canadian dollar gains as rebound in sentiment holds up

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

higher against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Monday, as

a recovery in risk appetite remained intact following a recent

wobble and investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve meeting

this week.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2540 to the

greenback, or 79.74 U.S. cents. It has rebounded from a 5-month

low at 1.2807 last Monday, when investors were rattled by the

spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“The recuperation in investors’ spirits should curtail the