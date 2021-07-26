Cadence Design Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Cadence Design Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Cadence Design (NASDAQ:) reported on Monday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cadence Design announced earnings per share of $0.86 on revenue of $728.3M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7591 on revenue of $720.62M.

Cadence Design shares are up 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.67% from its 52 week high of $148.98 set on February 16. They are under-performing the which is up 17.36% from the start of the year.

Cadence Design follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Cadence Design’s report follows an earnings missed by Taiwan Semiconductor on July 15, who reported EPS of $0.929 on revenue of $13.35B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9296 on revenue of $13.23B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with second quarter EPS of $1.28 on revenue of $18.53B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $17.81B.

