BTC, ETH, ADA, BCH By CoinQuora



Amazon Next To Embrace Crypto Payments: BTC, ETH, ADA, BCH



Amazon (NASDAQ:) says it will accept (BTC) as payment on its platform by the end of 2021.

This will be followed by additional altcoins also being accepted on the platform.

Following Bitcoin will be Ether (ETH), (ADA), and (BCH).

Amazon says that it is ready to carry forth with its plan to integrate crypto payments onto its platform. The initiative to do so seems to have come from the head honcho himself — Jeff Bezos.

Amazon’s cryptocurrency project is ready to roll. Its first move will be to accept Bitcoin (BTC) payments by the end of 2021. The next altcoins to will follow are (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), respectively.

The announcement came right after the shopping giant posted about a related job opening. In detail, the position is for a blockchain and cryptocurrency lead. While it seems like the brand is just gearing up …

