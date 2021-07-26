Brazil’s real rises on rate hike prospects; Latam stocks rally

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jul 26, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

A weakening dollar helped an index of

emerging markets cut a chunk of its losses on Monday, with

Brazil’s real leading gains among some Latin American currencies

on the possibility of rising interest rates there.

Stocks in the region also rallied,

outperforming peers elsewhere that took a hit over

tighter government rules in China.

MSCI’s index of EM currencies fell up to

0.26% on the risk-off mood, but as the dollar weakened ahead of

the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, EM

currencies found footing, with South Africa’s rand moving

away from March lows, while Russia’s rouble erased all of

its losses.

Brazil’s real reversed early losses, rising 0.6%. A

survey on Monday showed consumer confidence in Brazil rose in

July to a nine-month high, a fourth consecutive increase.

Meanwhile, a central bank survey showed Brazilian interest

rates are expected to hit 7.00% this year as inflation rises.

The benchmark Selic rate is currently at 4.25%.

These positive headlines helped investors look past

continued protests to impeach President Jair Bolsonaro who faces

reelection next year. Increasing political uncertainty has seen

the currency fall about 3% from the 2021 highs hit last month.

“Although the government is already taking measures to

improve its popularity/relationship with Congress, it would be

important to monitor the impact of these demonstrations on the

next polls,” strategists at Citi said.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.1% as oil prices improved, but

rising coronavirus cases kept a lid on gains. The total number

of infections approached 3 million, with hospital occupancies in

Mexico City and its suburbs increasing by a third.

Investors are worried about renewed global economic fallout

from a new wave of the pandemic.

The United States will not lift any existing travel

restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly

transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of

U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters.

Rising copper prices buoyed exporter Peru’s sol, but

Chile’s peso extended losses to a third straight session,

hitting eight-month lows as the focus slowly turns to general

elections in November.

Miners were among the biggest gainers across Latam bourses

on Monday as copper and iron ore prices rose. Mexico’s IPC index

extended gains to a fifth straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1284.02 -2.08

MSCI LatAm 2547.92 0.48

Brazil Bovespa 125899.35 0.68

Mexico IPC 50458.27 0.38

Chile IPSA 4200.43 0.31

Argentina MerVal – –

Colombia COLCAP 1257.96 0.3

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1777 0.61

Mexico peso 20.0230 0.09

Chile peso 764.5 -0.48

Colombia peso 3898.5 -0.35

Peru sol 3.913 0.31

Argentina peso 96.5200 -0.08

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru

Editing by Paul Simao)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR