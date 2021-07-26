Brazil’s real rises on rate hike prospects; Latam stocks rally

Article content
A weakening dollar helped an index of
emerging markets cut a chunk of its losses on Monday, with
Brazil’s real leading gains among some Latin American currencies
on the possibility of rising interest rates there.
Stocks in the region also rallied,
outperforming peers elsewhere that took a hit over
tighter government rules in China.
MSCI’s index of EM currencies fell up to
0.26% on the risk-off mood, but as the dollar weakened ahead of
the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, EM
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
currencies found footing, with South Africa’s rand moving
away from March lows, while Russia’s rouble erased all of
its losses.
Brazil’s real reversed early losses, rising 0.6%. A
survey on Monday showed consumer confidence in Brazil rose in
July to a nine-month high, a fourth consecutive increase.
Meanwhile, a central bank survey showed Brazilian interest
rates are expected to hit 7.00% this year as inflation rises.
The benchmark Selic rate is currently at 4.25%.
These positive headlines helped investors look past
continued protests to impeach President Jair Bolsonaro who faces
reelection next year. Increasing political uncertainty has seen
the currency fall about 3% from the 2021 highs hit last month.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
“Although the government is already taking measures to
improve its popularity/relationship with Congress, it would be
important to monitor the impact of these demonstrations on the
next polls,” strategists at Citi said.
Mexico’s peso rose 0.1% as oil prices improved, but
rising coronavirus cases kept a lid on gains. The total number
of infections approached 3 million, with hospital occupancies in
Mexico City and its suburbs increasing by a third.
Investors are worried about renewed global economic fallout
from a new wave of the pandemic.
The United States will not lift any existing travel
restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly
transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters.
Rising copper prices buoyed exporter Peru’s sol, but
Chile’s peso extended losses to a third straight session,
hitting eight-month lows as the focus slowly turns to general
elections in November.
Miners were among the biggest gainers across Latam bourses
on Monday as copper and iron ore prices rose. Mexico’s IPC index
extended gains to a fifth straight session.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1284.02 -2.08
MSCI LatAm 2547.92 0.48
Brazil Bovespa 125899.35 0.68
Mexico IPC 50458.27 0.38
Chile IPSA 4200.43 0.31
Argentina MerVal – –
Colombia COLCAP 1257.96 0.3
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.1777 0.61
Mexico peso 20.0230 0.09
Chile peso 764.5 -0.48
Colombia peso 3898.5 -0.35
Peru sol 3.913 0.31
Argentina peso 96.5200 -0.08
(interbank)
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru
Editing by Paul Simao)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.