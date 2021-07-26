Brazilian real up on rate hike prospects; Latam stocks rise

Matilda Colman
Reuters

Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

A weakening dollar helped an index of

emerging markets currencies pare losses on Monday, with Brazil’s

real leading gains among Latin American units on the prospect of

rising interest rates there.

Stocks in the region also rose, as peers

elsewhere fell on worries over tighter government

regulations in China.

MSCI’s index of EM currencies fell up to

0.26% on the risk-off mood, but as the dollar weakened ahead of

the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday,

currencies found footing, with South Africa’s rand moving

away from March lows, while Russia’s rouble erased all of

its losses.

Brazil’s real rose 0.7% in late-afternoon trading. A

July survey showed consumer confidence in Brazil rose to a

nine-month high, a fourth consecutive increase.

Meanwhile, a central bank survey showed Brazilian interest

rates are expected to hit 7.00% this year as inflation rises.

The benchmark Selic rate is currently at 4.25%.

“July’s mid-monthly CPI stronger report make us now see a

the Copom hiking until 7.00% by year-end,” said Mauricio Une,

senior strategist at Rabobank.

The news helped investors look past extended protests to

impeach President Jair Bolsonaro who faces reelection next year.

Increasing political uncertainty has depressed the currency

about 3% from the 2021 highs hit last month.

“Although the government is already taking measures to

improve its popularity/relationship with Congress, it would be

important to monitor the impact of these demonstrations on the

next polls,” strategists at Citi said.

Mexico’s peso rose 0.1% as oil prices improved, but

rising coronavirus cases capped gains. The total infections

approached 3 million, with hospital occupancies in Mexico City

and its suburbs increasing by a third.

Investors worry about renewed global economic fallout from a

new wave of the pandemic.

The United States will not lift any existing travel

restrictions “at this point” due to concerns over the highly

transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of

U.S. coronavirus cases, a White House official told Reuters.

Rising copper prices buoyed exporter Peru’s sol and

Chile’s peso, with focus shifting toward Chilean general

elections in November.

Miners were among the biggest gainers across Latam bourses

on Monday as copper and iron ore prices rose. Mexico’s IPC index

extended gains to a fifth straight session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1850 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1281.00 -2.31

MSCI LatAm 2556.47 0.82

Brazil Bovespa 126034.10 0.78

Mexico IPC 51012.14 1.48

Chile IPSA 4170.40 -0.41

Argentina MerVal 65611.36 1.188

Colombia COLCAP 1256.52 0.18

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.1736 0.69

Mexico peso 20.0299 0.06

Chile peso 760.8 0.00

Colombia peso 3909.5 -0.63

Peru sol 3.908 0.44

Argentina peso (interbank) 96.5300 -0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) 181 2.21

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)

