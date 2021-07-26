BoE should not scale back stimulus for several quarters – Vlieghe

Article content LONDON — Bank of England interest-rate setter Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank should not scale back its stimulus possibly until well into 2022 because a recent rise in inflation is likely to be temporary and COVID-19 remains a threat for the economy. Vlieghe also said he would want to see the impact on the economy from the government’s withdrawal of its huge pandemic support program over the coming months, including its wage subsidy furlough scheme. “For all these reasons, I think it will remain appropriate to keep the current monetary stimulus in place for several quarters at least, and probably longer,” Vlieghe said in a speech to the London School of Economics on Monday.

Article content “And when tightening does become appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed, given the low level of the neutral rate.” Two BoE officials – Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders – said this month the time for tighter policy might be nearing, raising the prospect of the BoE curtailing its bond-buying program sooner than planned. Britain’s economy suffered its worst contraction since the early 18th century in 2020, but has recovered most of its 10% hit thanks to one of the world’s fastest COVID-19 vaccination programs. Inflation has jumped past the BoE’s 2% target. But another Monetary Policy Committee member, Jonathan Haskel, said last week that scaling back support for the economy was not the right option for the foreseeable future and Catherine Mann – who joins the BoE as a policymaker on Sept. 1 – warned against curbing stimulus too soon.