Blockchain Australia Prescribes Safe Harbor Conditions for Cryptocurrency Providers By CoinQuora



Blockchain Australia Prescribes Safe Harbor Conditions for Cryptocurrency Providers



Blockchain Australia recommends safe harbor conditions for cryptocurrency providers.

Calls for a unified approach to regulating digital assets in the country.

The regulatory framework in Australia for crypto falls short when it comes to derivatives trading. This is an opinion shared by a leading blockchain industry body based in the country. As such, Blockchain Australia (BA) proposes options to ensure effective regulation of the digital finance space.

BA responded to a request by the Australian senate select committee. The firm gave its advice on how to improve Australia’s standing as a “technology and financial” hub. With this, BA calls for a “systemized and graduated approach” to the management of digital assets across the country.

In line with this, BA gave several suggestions. These include immediate safe harbor provisions for crypto pr…

