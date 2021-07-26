Bitcoin Hit $39,000, Adding $114 Billion to the Crypto Market By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Hit $39,000, Adding $114 Billion to the Crypto Market



For the first time since June 16, hit $39,000

Crypto experts credited this recent bullish to Twitter CEO and Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO comments

For the first time in 6 weeks, Bitcoin hit $39,000. This means BTC went bullish following a recent sell-off.

Sunday evening, the crypto was trading at around $39,544.29, according to CoinMarketCap data. As a result, Bitcoin is up 12.00% in the last 24 hours.

Following this, other coins also reacted to the BTC price surge. Altcoins like Ether, , , Dogecoin went up 8.5%, 12.91%, 9.84%, and 13.89% respectively. The whole crypto market added $114 billion, according to CoinDesk data.

In addition, this price surge comes after Bitcoin fell below $30,000 last week. BTC was trading at $29,755.10 at that time. This was the first time in 4 weeks the world’s largest crypto was below the above-mentioned price. According to Wall Street analysts, it was a result of a panic sell of cryptos.

However, since mid-May, the price of Bitcoin…

