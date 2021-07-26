Bitcoin Hit $39,000, Adding $114 Billion to the Crypto Market By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters. Bitcoin Hit $39,000, Adding $114 Billion to the Crypto Market
  • For the first time since June 16, hit $39,000
  • Crypto experts credited this recent bullish to Twitter CEO and Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO comments

For the first time in 6 weeks, Bitcoin hit $39,000. This means BTC went bullish following a recent sell-off.

Sunday evening, the crypto was trading at around $39,544.29, according to CoinMarketCap data. As a result, Bitcoin is up 12.00% in the last 24 hours.

Following this, other coins also reacted to the BTC price surge. Altcoins like Ether, , , Dogecoin went up 8.5%, 12.91%, 9.84%, and 13.89% respectively. The whole crypto market added $114 billion, according to CoinDesk data.

In addition, this price surge comes after Bitcoin fell below $30,000 last week. BTC was trading at $29,755.10 at that time. This was the first time in 4 weeks the world’s largest crypto was below the above-mentioned price. According to Wall Street analysts, it was a result of a panic sell of cryptos.

However, since mid-May, the price of Bitcoin…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR