Binance stops crypto margin trading against pound, Aussie dollar, euro

Article content

FRANKFURT — Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Monday that it would stop offering cryptocurrency margin trading involving the Australian dollar, euro and sterling.

The cryptocurrency exchange’s curbs on its services come as a string of regulators across the globe have been issuing warnings about the platform and some of the services it offers.

From Aug. 10, Binance will suspend margin borrowing for bitcoin, ether and other large cryptocurrencies and their Australian dollar, euro and sterling pairs, the company said in a statement. The platform will cancel all pending orders, automatically settle any open trade and delist the pairs on Aug. 12.