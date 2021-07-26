Binance Reduces Maximum Leverage to 20x After the FTX Move By CoinQuora

Binance Reduces Maximum Leverage to 20x After the FTX Move
- Binance announces reducing its maximum leverage.
- Binance futures contract started limiting new users to a maximum of 20 times leverage.
- FTX had a similar change announced yesterday.
Today, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume Binance announces reducing its maximum leverage on Twitter. The announcement explains that its futures contract started limiting new users to a maximum of 20 times leverage from 100 times.
.@binance futures started limiting new users to max 20x leverage last Monday, Jul 19th, 7 days ago. (We didn’t want to make this a thingy).
In the interest of Consumer Protection, we will apply this to existing users progressively over the next few weeks.
Stay #SAFU.
