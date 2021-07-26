Binance Futures to limit leverage to 20x for existing users By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, continues adopting new leverage trading restrictions on its futures platform in a move to expand consumer protection.

After introducing a 20x leverage limit for new users on July 19, Binance Futures is preparing to apply the same limit for existing users soon, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced Sunday.