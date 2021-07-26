BHP delivers final contract offer to workers at Chile’s Escondida copper mine – memo

Article content

SANTIAGO — Labor contract negotiations at Chile’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper deposit, entered into a critical phase on Monday with the delivery of a final offer by operator BHP, according to an internal memo sent by the company to workers and seen by Reuters.

BHP told workers its offer “improves on the current contract and incorporates new benefits in areas highly-valued by workers.” The union must put the offer to more than 2,300 members in a vote in the coming days. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Sandra Maler)