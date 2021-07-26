Bella Hadid Holds Gigi’s Daughter Khai In Sweet Photo

She’s not a regular aunt, she’s a cool aunt.
And despite her busy schedule, she always seems to get in as much quality time as possible with her niece Khai.
Bella recently spent some time bonding with the 10-month-old daughter of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik while she was in New York City.
In an adorable snap shared by Gigi, Bella can be seen holding Khai in the air to show her the world outside their window.
While fans can only see Khai from behind, it makes total sense as Gigi is trying to keep the little girl’s life as private as possible.
In fact, Gigi recently posted a public plea, asking “the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts” to blur out Khai’s face whenever she is caught on camera.
“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller,” Gigi explained in the lengthy note on Instagram.
She added, “Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen.”
Although we won’t be seeing Khai anytime soon, fingers crossed for more sweet snaps like the one with Bella!
