Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the U.S.

Article content HONG KONG — Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.26% after touching its lowest level since mid-December on Monday, weighed down by big Chinese stocks. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58%. Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets recovered a little from their lowest level this year on Monday, when investor worries over government regulations had battered stocks, especially in the education, property and tech sectors.

Article content Chinese blue chips rose 0.15%, and the Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.31%, though real estate, healthcare, education stocks were still down. Upcoming events across the Pacific also were on investors’ minds. “It’s profits and the Fed. The next couple of days are going to be monumental as everyone tries to figure out how strong corporate fundamentals are at the moment and in what context that is happening in terms of the economic outlook and policy settings,” said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG Markets Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp are set to publish quarterly results late on Tuesday, with Amazon.com Inc’s due later in the week. In addition, the Federal Reserve will begin its two day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors set to parse a statement and press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell due late Wednesday.