ARHT Media to Host AGM on July 28, 2021 – Investor Presentation to Follow on the Same Day

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT.

ARHT Media is actively monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and is sensitive to public health concerns and protocols put in place by federal, provincial, and municipal governments. The Company will be severely restricting physical access to the Meeting and only registered shareholders and formally appointed proxyholders will be allowed to attend.

In order to comply with government orders concerning maximum size of public gatherings and required physical distancing parameters, the Company may be unable to admit shareholders to the Meeting. The Company strongly encourages registered shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in person, and shareholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular found on SEDAR.

AGM Participation Details

To further mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus, the meeting will be audio-cast live at 10:00 AM EDT on July 28, 2021, and can be accessed by conference call at 1-866-261-6767, Participant Code: 76817627#.

Investor Presentation

Investors are also invited to join ARHT Media online to view our Investor Presentation which will be live streamed on the same day, July 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT.

To register and receive the link to view the investor presentation please visit: https://www.arhtmedia.com/investorpresentation

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com .

ARHT Media trades under the symbol “ART” on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

Investor Contact

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

212-896-1233

ARHT@kcsa.com

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.