Aon Jumps 6%, Willis Towers Slumps On Scrapping Merger Plan By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Aon (NYSE:) stock jumped 6% and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:) fell by as much Monday following a mutual decision between the two companies to call off their proposed $30 billion merger.

The combination would have been the world’s largest insurance broker, but the deal ran afoul of the U.S. Department of Justice, which argued that it would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.

The companies said they would end their litigation with Justice.  Aon would pay a $1 billion in termination fee to Willis. The two will now move ahead with their independent plans.

“. . .We are confident that the combination would have accelerated our shared ability to innovate on behalf of clients, but the inability to secure an expedited resolution of the litigation brought us to this point,” Aon CEO Greg Case said in a note.

The deal was first announced on March 9 last year.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR