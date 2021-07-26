Amazon plans to accept Bitcoin payments this year, claims insider By Cointelegraph

An anonymous source within Amazon (NASDAQ:) has reportedly told London business newspaper City A.M. that the e-commerce giant is planning to start accepting (BTC) payments by the end of 2021, possibly setting the stage for broader mainstream acceptance of crypto transactions.

“This isn’t just going through the motions to set up cryptocurrency payment solutions at some point in the future — this is a full-on, well-discussed, integral part of the future mechanism of how Amazon will work,” the source told City A.M., according to a report published on Sunday.