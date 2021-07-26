Amazon Job Posting Hints at Plan to Accept Cryptocurrency

Article content (Bloomberg) — Amazon.com Inc.’s payments team is exploring letting customers use cryptocurrencies to pay for their orders — a development that’s roiling digital currency markets. An Amazon job posting published online last week seeks a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.” After Insider reported the existence of the posting earlier, Bitcoin surged near $40,000. Amazon shares gained about 1% in New York at 10:22 a.m. Read more: Bitcoin Nears $40,000 as Shorts Fuel Rally on Amazon Speculation

Article content “You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed,” the posting says. “You will work closely with teams across Amazon including AWS to develop the roadmap including the customer experience, technical strategy and capabilities as well as the launch strategy.” Amazon is a sprawling company that backs a broad range of experiments, meaning initiatives cited in job postings don’t always become new products. But the company confirmed its interest in cryptocurrency, digital tokens popular with younger and tech-savvy shoppers. “We’re inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon. We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement after reporters spotted the posting.