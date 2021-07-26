Air Canada Markets Junk-Bond Portion of $5.4 Billion Refinancing

Article content (Bloomberg) — Air Canada has started the marketing of high-yield bonds in U.S. and Canadian dollars, the largest portion of its $5.35 billion refinancing announced last week. Canada’s biggest carrier plans to raise approximately $2.75 billion by issuing senior secured bonds maturing in five and eight years, the Montreal-based company said in a statement Monday. An investor call is scheduled for later Monday and the deal is expected to price July 28, according to people familiar with the sale.

The transaction would be Air Canada's first major bond sale after getting a federal bailout package in April consisting of loans and equity worth nearly C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion), making the government a shareholder for the first time since the 1980s. In May, the company issued an $84 million sinkable bond, which was rated by Fitch Ratings at the lowest investment grade. The new bonds are expected to be rated two and three levels below investment grade by Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings respectively, said the people, who asked to not to identified because the deal details are not public. The bond portion of the refinancing is coming one week after banks started offering a $2 billion secured term loan for Air Canada at around 400 basis points over the London interbank offered rate. The refinancing also includes a $600 million revolving credit facility