ADA Could Become Mainstream Crypto Alongside BTC and ETH By CoinQuora

The fact that Ether is used as a utility should provide some sort of price floor, but I’m not sure what that should be. A lot of people talk abo…

Amy Arnott, a crypto-focused portfolio strategist, gave her views on crypto regulation in an interview last week. She stressed that many cryptos are not cash-generating, so it is hard to define a suitable price for them. More so, she also talked about . Amy Arnott stated,

According to a portfolio expert, Cardano would become mainstream crypto alongside Bitcoin and Ether. The strategist for Morningstar, an American financial services company, said that the 3 cryptos could form a “big three” of mainstream cryptos.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.