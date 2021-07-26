ADA Could Become Mainstream Crypto Alongside BTC and ETH By CoinQuora

Portfolio Strategist: ADA Could Become Mainstream Crypto Alongside BTC and ETH
According to a portfolio expert, Cardano would become mainstream crypto alongside Bitcoin and Ether. The strategist for Morningstar, an American financial services company, said that the 3 cryptos could form a “big three” of mainstream cryptos.
Amy Arnott, a crypto-focused portfolio strategist, gave her views on crypto regulation in an interview last week. She stressed that many cryptos are not cash-generating, so it is hard to define a suitable price for them. More so, she also talked about . Amy Arnott stated,
The fact that Ether is used as a utility should provide some sort of price floor, but I’m not sure what that should be. A lot of people talk abo…
