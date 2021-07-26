9/10 adults say nothing makes them happier than ordering finances

With households dealing with the economic fallout of COVID-19, now is the time
Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.
Article content
This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
A recent study shows that, when it comes to being content, nine out of 10 surveyed adults said that nothing makes them happier than having their finances under control. It’s an especially pertinent consideration now, with households having to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected and unpredictable side-effects that came with it. Many workers even lost their jobs during the pandemic and had to rely on their savings to get by until they were able to secure a new position.
Article content
While money can’t buy happiness, careful management of money is vital right now, perhaps more than ever during our lifetimes. Knowing how to file your taxes, what you need to include, what you can claim against earnings, what income sources need to be declared and how to calculate a return is key to personal and household finances. If you learn to use a tool like Excel, which is a far more powerful accounting tool than many realize, you can more accurately track your outgoings and incomings, and reconcile those to know how much you have to spend on optional costs like entertainment and holidays. Using a tool such as QuickBooks will also let you track your money more closely, and allow you to get on top of your personal finances more easily.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Of course, this all requires some learning and changing of habits, but if you know where to go, it’s not difficult to find what you need. The Learn Personal Finance Beginners Bundle is an ideal place to start and covers all the above learning, as well as financial modelling, valuation and the ins and outs of personal capital. It’s available now for $37.99, a reduction of 97 per cent off the full ordinary list price of $1,505. On the completion of the included e-learning modules — all taught by highly rated instructors such as those from Yoda Learning (4.5 stars out of five) with extensive industry experience — you’ll be that much closer to achieving that happiness that comes from having your money working harder for you.
Prices subject to change.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.