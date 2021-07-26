5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

BTC price burns bears en route to $40K: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

(BTC) is nearing $40,000 this Monday as a new week gets underway with a bang for bulls.

A calm but confident weekend culminated in a dramatic run-up overnight Sunday, with swiftly nearing the top of its multi-month trading range.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
DXY chart with target zones. Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter
Bitcoin futures short liquidations chart. Source: William Clemente III/Twitter
Bitcoin difficulty chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Crypto Fear & Greed Index as of July 26. Source: Alternative.me