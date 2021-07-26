43% of Singaporeans own crypto, according to Independent Reserve survey By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency adoption is growing in Singapore, especially among younger generations looking to capitalize on the generational wealth potential of (BTC) and other digital assets, according to a new survey conducted by Asia-Pacific cryptocurrency exchange Independent Reserve.

Forty-three percent of the polled respondents said they owned cryptocurrency, with 46% planning to buy digital assets in the next 12 months, the IRCI results showed. Two-thirds, or 66%, of respondents in the 26 to 45 age bracket said they owned cryptocurrencies.