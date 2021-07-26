30 Actors Good Vs. Bad Onscreen Chemistry Movies

“There was much more passion in the book than the movie, and in the movie they added an extra day to the plot, so you’d think there’d be more room for the two actors to develop chemistry. The acting felt very awkward, even though they’re both great actors in their own TV shows.”

—alvaset

“I read The Sun Is Also a Star in a day because I loved it so much — I initially didn’t want to check out the movie, but after loving the book so much, I figured I’d give it a shot. The movie left me so, so disappointed — I honestly didn’t watch enough to know if Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton had chemistry, but based on what I saw, it was hard for me to believe Charles Melton could have good chemistry with anyone.”

—jadekoalas