3 Top Stocks That Boosted Their Dividends Last Week By StockNews

© Reuters. 3 Top Stocks That Boosted Their Dividends Last Week
Because the stock market is expected to remain volatile on concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and high inflation, we think it could be wise to bet on Cummins (CMI), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and Ally Financial (NYSE:). They have each increased their quarterly dividends lately. Read on.The three major stock market indexes closed at record highs last week, led by a string of solid earnings reports. However, market volatility still lingers, with several parts of the world witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the virus’ Delta variant. Moreover, a decline in consumer sentiment, rising inflation, and a recent surprise increase in jobless claims could sustain stock market volatility in the near term.
So, we think it could be wise to turn to dividend-yielding stocks to ensure a steady stream of income in the current environment. .
Cummins Inc . (NYSE:), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK), and Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) look attractive at first blush due to their market dominance in their respective industries and stable dividend pay-outs over the years. Furthermore, they each increased their quarterly dividend last week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.