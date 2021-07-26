3 Things to Watch By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com — Quarterly earnings take center stage this week, kicking off with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:)’s results after the closing bell tonight. Investors pushed shares up modestly during Monday’s session in anticipation.

The electric car maker precedes reports from big tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet (NASDAQ:) and Facebook (NASDAQ:). Last week social media companies set the tone, reporting results that beat expectations.

All three indexes closed at new highs on Monday.

This week will also include reports from General Electric Company (NYSE:) Ford Motor Company (NYSE:) and PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:), among others.

Investors are also on guard for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy statement, due out Wednesday afternoon after the conclusion of its periodic two-day meeting, which begins Tuesday.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Apple earnings

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $73.26 billion, according to analysts tracked by Investing.com. Investors will be listening for any news on sales and product developments.

2. Microsoft earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:)’s results are likely to see the company report revenue of $44.06 billion and EPS of $1.91, according to a survey of analysts by Investing.com.

3. Google earnings

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:) the parent company of Google, is seen reporting an EPS of $19.24 on revenue of $56.19 billion for the second quarter.