25 Child Star Interesting Facts And Stories

5.

In 1972, at the age of 44, Temple was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she used the power of her fame to encourage patients to be their own advocates. She was one of the first celebrities to go public with a cancer diagnosis, and she spoke to reporters from her hospital bed following her mastectomy, wearing a “coral negligee” and “a white gardenia over her right ear.” Temple urged other people who notice “strange lumps” to “go to a doctor immediately and get it diagnosed.”