With a 30% Increase, THETA Is the Top Gainer for the Week By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

  • THETA regains its momentum and steals the spot for top gainer of the week.
  • In detail, the price of Theta token went up by 30%.
  • This price surge could be due to various reasons.

THETA regains momentum during the past week and creates quite a buzz. Specifically, according to CoinMarketCap, the crypto saw a 30% increase, to be exact. This makes Theta Token the top gainer of the week.

Running on its mainnet since March 2019, Theta Token has come a long way. Initially, the token was an ERC-20 token. After $20 million funded from private token sales in 2017, the crypto began its journey.

In particular, this sudden surge in THETA’s price could possibly be due to the expected Theta protocol release. This latest version will be out on July 25, 2021. It will mark a significant milestone for the usability improvement on the Theta block…

