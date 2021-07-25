UK financial watchdog warns consumers over CoinBurp crypto launch

Article content LONDON — Crypto broker CoinBurp is not fully authorized before Monday’s planned launch of its $BURP token and initial exchange offering, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Sunday, in its latest crack down on crypto trading. But the FCA said CoinBurp could start business under its temporary registration, provided it had the correct controls in place. CoinBurp said last week it had raised $6 million to build a platform to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), digital assets that are attracting interest from some investors and scrutiny from regulators worried about the risks.

CoinBurp, which says on its website "$BURP is coming!," said it would issue a full statement later. The FCA said in its statement: "The firm does not yet hold full FCA registration under the money laundering, terrorist financing and transfer of funds (information on the payer) regulations … but has submitted an application for the FCA for registration." Although CoinBurp is listed on the FCA's temporary registration register, this does not allow any firm to claim to be registered or authorized by the FCA, the watchdog said. "Whilst firms with this status can continue to trade, such firms and their personnel have not yet been assessed as fit and proper, and we have not yet determined their application for the purposes of the money laundering regulations," the FCA said.