U.K. Eyes Removing China’s CGN in Energy Plans as Ties Fray

Article content (Bloomberg) — The British government is exploring ways to remove China’s state-owned nuclear energy company, China General Nuclear Corp., from all future power projects in the U.K., in a further sign that relations between the countries are deteriorating. Projects potentially at risk include the 20 billion-pound ($27.5 billion) Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk and the proposed Bradwell-on-Sea development in neighboring Essex, according to a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Article content CGN is also a 33% investor in the Hinkley Point C facility, currently under construction in Somerset and one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the country. The move underlines how Boris Johnson’s administration is hardening its stance toward Beijing. Johnson has blocked Huawei Technologies from participation in the rollout of Britain’s 5G wireless network and earlier this month Britain’s national security adviser opened a probe into the takeover of the country’s biggest chip plant by Chinese-owned Nexperia NV. “All nuclear projects in the U.K. are conducted under robust and independent regulation to meet the U.K.’s rigorous legal, regulatory and national security requirements, ensuring our interests are protected,” a spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement, when asked about the stance. “Nuclear power has an important role to play in the U.K.’s low-carbon energy future, as we work towards our world-leading target to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050.”