SEC Commissioner concerned about the US lagging behind global Bitcoin ETFs By Cointelegraph

SEC Commissioner concerned about the US lagging behind global Bitcoin ETFs

Matilda Colman
Securities and Exchange Commissioner Hester Peirce has voiced concerns over the United States lagging behind global jurisdictions in adopting cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

During an online appearance at the (BTC) conference “The B Word,” Peirce pointed out that many other countries such as Canada have already been trading crypto ETFs, while the U.S. is still deciding whether to approve such a trading instrument. She stated: