Reddit deploys layer-2 solution aimed at scaling Ethereum-based community points By Cointelegraph

Social media platform Reddit announced it would be using scaling solution Arbitrum to handle scaling its Ethereum-based Community Points system.

In a Thursday announcement, Reddit administrator jarins said the platform had launched its own layer-2 rollup using Arbitrum technology for its rewards points. Reddit said it had deployed the layer-2 solution on top of the ​​Rinkeby testnet before it plans to migrate to the mainnet.