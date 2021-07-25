Reddit deploys layer-2 solution aimed at scaling Ethereum-based community points By Cointelegraph

Reddit deploys layer-2 solution aimed at scaling Ethereum-based community points
Social media platform Reddit announced it would be using scaling solution Arbitrum to handle scaling its Ethereum-based Community Points system.
In a Thursday announcement, Reddit administrator jarins said the platform had launched its own layer-2 rollup using Arbitrum technology for its rewards points. Reddit said it had deployed the layer-2 solution on top of the Rinkeby testnet before it plans to migrate to the mainnet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.