Rangers Protocol launches Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible testnet By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Rangers Protocol launches Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible testnet

The Rangers Protocol has opened its testnet to users aiming to provide an Virtual Machine-compatible solution that supports cross-chain contract interoperability.

In a Friday announcement, the Rangers Protocol said it had successfully migrated its first Dapp to the testnet which went live on July 19. The project migrated an Ethereum-based lending protocol, BlueStone, to the testnet, a move the protocol described as “smooth and developer-friendly” given Rangers’ Ethereum Virtual Machine, or EVM, compatibility.