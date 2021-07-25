Price Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events By DailyCoin



Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR): Price Updates, Recent Developments, Community, Future Events



Hedera Hashgraph’s price is up by 10% over the last day in the wake of new network developments.

The launch of the “ Yamgo App ,” which offers users rewards in HBAR, and the partnership with NHS UK, for the storage and distribution of vaccines, are just some of the recent developments for the network.

Hedera Hashgraph will be making an appearance at the Smart Contract Summit , while the community continues its monthly Community Town Hall.

Hedera Hashgraph has been described as the trust layer of the internet that is tailor made for building powerful dApps, without the speed and scalability impediments.

At press time, the native token of Hedera Hashgraph, HBAR, is trading at $0.1964, which represents a 10.84% leap over the last 24 hours. The asset is on an ascending trajectory and it seems as though HBAR is unstoppable by the team’s unrelenting unveiling of new developments for their community.

Recent Developments

Hedera Hashgraph’s team has unveiled Yamgo, an app that allows users to earn crypto rewards. The app was built on the Hedera Hashgraph protocol and offers rewards to users for the completion of certain tasks, such as the setting up of an account, watching videos, playing games, etc.

The app also boasts features like free, random, daily rewards, and the classification of users based on the number of completed tasks they have to their name. Yamgo goes even further by allowing users to make transfers and purchases with HBAR.

Hedera Hashgraph has found a multiplicity of use cases that have resulted in impressive partnerships. One area that has given rise to a host of partnerships is the field of healthcare, with the latest partnerships being struck with Everyware, and the National Health Service, also known as the NHS.

The partnership will see Hedera Hashgraph work with digital asset tracking firm Everyware Ltd. to work on the storage and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The functionalities of Hedera Hashgraph and Everyware will assist the NHS in storing vaccines at the optimal temperature, and in monitoring the last mile distribution of vaccines.

Future Events

Hedera Hashgraph will be making an appearance at this year’s Smart Contract Summit, scheduled to take place between August 5th and 7th. The virtual event, also known as Smart Con, will play host to industry leaders across DeFi, NFT, and the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, Mance Harmon is billed to be a speaker at the event.

On July 19th, co-founders of Hedera Hashgraph, Mance Harmon, and Dr. Leemon Baird will feature at the monthly Community Town Hall.

The co-founders will be live to answer any questions that community members might have, and registration for the event is already ongoing.

On The Flipside

The absence of technological improvements to Hedera Hashgraph in recent weeks may slow the development of the network.

Despite impressive capabilities, the network still has a lot to do before it joins the leading pack of cryptocurrencies.

Community

Hedera Hashgraph’s community is one of the most active communities in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The community has a following of 116K on Twitter and the monthly Town Hall meetings are an indicator of the high level of activity in the community.

Presently, Hedera Hashgraph is trading at $0.1964 and trading volumes over the last day have risen by 69.78% to settle at $328 million.

With a market capitalization of $1.7 billion, Hedera controls 0.13% of the market share and occupies 48th place amongst all cryptocurrencies. There is a circulating supply of 8,950,828,018 HBAR, while the max supply stands at 50 billion HBAR.

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin