NatWest CEO Warns Investors About Crypto Scammers in the UK By CoinQuora

  • A NatWest executive warned investors about crypto scammers in the UK.
  • David Lindberg, the CEO of NatWest, the crypto market in the UK is the worst.
  • Also, he said that investors should be careful when trading there.

A National Westminster Bank executive warned investors about crypto scammers in the UK. The bank is commonly known as NatWest. Moreover, it is a major retail and financial bank in the United Kingdom.

According to David Lindberg, the CEO of NatWest, the crypto market in the UK is the worst, and investors should be careful when trading there.

Lindberg noted that investors should beware of dealing with digital assets in Britain. More so, he added that the market there is full of fraudsters with fake crypto exchanges that attract users into thinking they are investing. Besides, he emphasized that this could lead to devastating consequences for some people.

In his opinion, the British government, the police,…

