Most Asian currencies decline, S.Korean won top loser

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S.

DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.370 110.54 +0.15

Sing dlr 1.361 1.36 -0.06

Taiwan dlr 28.069 28.028 -0.15

Korean won 1153.000 1150.8 -0.19

Peso 50.290 50.21 -0.16

Rupiah 14500.000 14490 -0.07

Rupee 74.400 74.4 0.00

Ringgit 4.225 4.225 0.00

Yuan 6.483 6.4807 -0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.370 103.24 -6.46

Sing dlr 1.361 1.3209 -2.93

Taiwan dlr 28.069 28.483 +1.47

Korean won 1153.000 1086.20 -5.79

Baht 32.910 29.96 -8.96

Peso 50.290 48.01 -4.53

Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17

Rupee 74.400 73.07 -1.79

Ringgit 4.225 4.0200 -4.85

Yuan 6.483 6.5283 +0.70

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Subhranshu Sahu)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR