Most Asian currencies decline, S.Korean won top loser

The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 110.370 110.54 +0.15
Sing dlr 1.361 1.36 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 28.069 28.028 -0.15
Korean won 1153.000 1150.8 -0.19
Peso 50.290 50.21 -0.16
Rupiah 14500.000 14490 -0.07
Rupee 74.400 74.4 0.00
Ringgit 4.225 4.225 0.00
Yuan 6.483 6.4807 -0.03
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 110.370 103.24 -6.46
Sing dlr 1.361 1.3209 -2.93
Taiwan dlr 28.069 28.483 +1.47
Korean won 1153.000 1086.20 -5.79
Baht 32.910 29.96 -8.96
Peso 50.290 48.01 -4.53
Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17
Rupee 74.400 73.07 -1.79
Ringgit 4.225 4.0200 -4.85
Yuan 6.483 6.5283 +0.70
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)