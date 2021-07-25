Karura launches decentralized exchange on Polkadot and Kusama By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Karura, the Kusama implementation of the Acala protocol, has launched its decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, Karura Swap.

According to the announcement issued on Friday, the DEX platform is now live, with KSM/KAR being the first trading pair on the exchange.