Jessica Alba Does Mother-Daughter Therapy

“I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me.”
Jessica discussed how she always makes sure that her children are “seen and heard as individuals” — something she missed out on in her childhood. She shares her 13-year-old daughter Honor, 9-year-old daughter Haven, and 3-year-old son Hayes with husband and film producer Cash Warren.
“How I think I was raised — or sort of the dynamics of how children were treated when I was growing up, and even my parents — was, the kids basically speak when they’re spoken to, they have the ‘kid table’ whenever there’s a family gathering, and you just sort of stay out of the way and do what you’re told,” Jessica shared.
Jessica revealed that she approaches parenting through the lens of understanding boundaries and respect, and meeting her kids “where they are.” “I think this new way of parenting is [kids] want to be seen and heard as individuals basically as soon as they start having any kind of consciousness, or thoughts, or opinions. It starts early,” she continued.
When it comes to parenting Honor, she said she struggles with wanting to “baby” her, so she started going to therapy with her two years ago. “I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn’t know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. So I didn’t want that breakdown with Honor, so we went to therapy together.”
Jessica shared that the sessions “empowered” Honor to find her voice and communicate her opinions in a confident way. As a result, she said Honor was able to articulate how she wanted to be guided and what her mother’s response should be when she messes up.
“But then on the flip, [she] was like, ‘You need to spend more time with me alone without Haven around.’ That was a big one. And, ‘You need to treat me like I’m me and she’s her. You can’t mush us together.’ I have to say, I kind of still struggle with that,” Jessica continued.
Now, Jessica spends 30 minutes a week with each child individually, as recommended by her therapist. Her kids get to choose what they get to do together, and she said they schedule the undivided quality time “so that they’re looking forward to it.”
Well…looks like I’m gonna need to have a talk with my parents.
