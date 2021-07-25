InstaDApp Moves to Top 2 in DeFi Analytics Site By CoinQuora



InstaDApp Moves to Top 2 in DeFi Analytics Site



DeFi Protocol InstaDApp ranked second in the DeFi analytics platform DeFi Pulse.

InstaDApp locks in assets worth $8.37 billion in smart contracts.

The governance token launched by InstaDApp gives users freedom and growth.

DeFi protocol InstaDApp ranked second in DeFi Pulse – a DeFi protocol analytics website.

According to DeFi Pulse, InstaDApp is the second-largest entity in the global DeFi space, locking in assets worth $8.37 billion in smart contracts on the blockchain only second to Aave, which maintains the number one spot with a total asset value of $11.74 billion.

InstaDApp performed more than the likes of Curve Finance, which came third with $8.27 billion total assets and, Compound with $8.02 billion and Maker with $6.5 billion total assets, both coming in at fourth and fifth positions respectively. Other notable mentions include Uniswap, Convex Finance, Yearn. Finance, Sushiswap, and Liquity.

InstaDApp was created in 2018 to provide users with the opportunity to lend, borrow, trade cryptocurrencies and earn.

