Hodler’s Digest, July 18–24 By Cointelegraph

SpaceX owns BTC, daily Dogecoin volume soared to nearly $1B in Q2, Grayscale eyeing DeFi and ETF: Hodler’s Digest, July 18–24
SpaceX owns , Elon Musk and Nic Carter believe BTC is becoming greener
Elon Musk, Dogecoin (DOGE) proponent and fair-weather friend to Bitcoin (BTC), revealed for the first time on July 21 that his aerospace firm SpaceX owns an undisclosed amount of Bitcoin.
I do own Bitcoin; Tesla (NASDAQ:) owns Bitcoin; SpaceX owns Bitcoin, he said.
Daily Dogecoin volume soared to nearly $1B during Q2
must innovate beyond just DApps for DeFi degens: Vitalik Buterin
Grayscale sets sights on institutional DeFi fund
US lawmakers don’t want Olympic athletes to use digital yuan at 2022 games
$13K Bitcoin price predictions emerge with BTC falling below historic trendline
SEC Chairman says cryptocurrency falls under security-based swaps rules
Auditors reveal USDC backing as Jim Cramer sounds alarm over Tethers mad money
Crypto is an untested asset category, says UBS CEO Ralph Hamers
Stock-to-flow model possibly invalidated as Bitcoin price loses $30K
China is pumping money out of the US with Bitcoin
It is time for the US to create a test for crypto
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.