Gold subdued as dollar holds firm; Fed meeting in focus

Gold prices inched lower on Monday, hovering around the $1,800 per-ounce psychological level, as the U.S. dollar held firm, with investors turning their attention to the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,799.89 per ounce by 0110 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,798.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index held close to a 3-1/2-month peak hit last week, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* While no policy change is expected from the committee’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, investors will look out for clues on when the U.S. central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies.